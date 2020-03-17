Sailor from Naval Base Point Loma tests positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — A sailor from Naval Base Point Loma tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, the U.S. Navy announced Monday.

The sailor, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday, is currently in quarantine at his home, according a news release from Navy Region Southwest.

Personnel who had close contact with the sailor have been notified and are in self-isolation at their homes. Military health professionals are investigating to determine whether any other personnel may have been in close contact or exposed.