Sailor at Naval Base San Diego tests presumptive positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A sailor from Naval Base San Diego was tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, marking possibly the first positive case for a sailor in California, the Navy said Saturday.

Meanwhile, a second Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar also tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and is being isolated and receiving medical aid on the base, officials said Saturday.

The sailor is quarantined at home and the positive test result is considered presumptive, pending confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Navy said that people the sailor identified having close contact with have been notified and are in isolation at their residence.

“Military health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been in close contact and possibly exposed,” said Brian O’Rourke, a media officer with the U.S. Navy.

“Naval Base San Diego is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force,” O’Rourke said. “We remain in close coordination with state and federal authorities, and public health authorities, to ensure the well-being of our personnel and local population.”

The Marine reported to the Miramar medical clinic with symptoms and was transferred to Naval Medical Center San Diego for testing. About 24 hours later, the test was found to be positive and the Marine was placed under quarantine at a Miramar barracks room, officials said.

MCAS Miramar notified the San Diego County public health agency of the positive test, said Capt. Matthew K. Gregory from the base.

“The air station is currently conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine who may have had contact with the Marine and notify them of the situation,” Gregory said.

Another Marine who was stationed at MCAS Miramar tested positive for the virus after visiting family in Washington state. That person was returning to the base from leave in Washington, which is where he is believed to have contracted the virus, officials on base familiar with the matter told 10News.

Nearly 500 passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in Oakland last week will remain at the Miramar base as part of a 14-day quarantine.