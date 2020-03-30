Rock Church recruiting volunteers to repair expired masks for health workers

SAN DIEGO — Rock Church is assembling teams of volunteers to repair 40,000 expired masks for health care workers in desperate need of more personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The masks delivered to the church were the proper N95 respirators, but they need new elastic bands. Volunteers don’t need a special skillset, they simply need to be 18 years old, in good health and willing to donate their time.

Volunteers can sign up for a three-hour shift and read more about safety precautions in place for volunteers on the church’s website.