Rite Aid opening new drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – Drugstore chain Rite Aid announced Wednesday it is expanding its national COVID-19 testing capacity with the addition of 161 new test sites, including five in San Diego County.
The Pennsylvania-based company said the new sites, which open Thursday, will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. They will be operational from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, a company news release shows.
Tests are available to all adults whether or not they’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, according to the company.
The new testing locations are:
- 1665 Alpine Boulevard in Alpine;
- 1331 South Mission Road in Fallbrook;
- 7224 Broadway in Lemon Grove;
- 1201 South Coast Highway in Oceanside;
- and 28535 Cole Grade Road in Valley Center.
Those interested in a Rite Aid test can pre-register online at riteaid.com. County public health officials also maintain a list of other local COVID-19 test sites on the county’s pandemic website.