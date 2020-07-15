Rite Aid opening new drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in San Diego County

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: The Rite Aid log is displayed on the exterior of a Rite Aid pharmacy on September 26, 2019 in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – Drugstore chain Rite Aid announced Wednesday it is expanding its national COVID-19 testing capacity with the addition of 161 new test sites, including five in San Diego County.

The Pennsylvania-based company said the new sites, which open Thursday, will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. They will be operational from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, a company news release shows.

Tests are available to all adults whether or not they’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, according to the company.

The new testing locations are:

1665 Alpine Boulevard in Alpine;

1331 South Mission Road in Fallbrook;

7224 Broadway in Lemon Grove;

1201 South Coast Highway in Oceanside;

and 28535 Cole Grade Road in Valley Center.

Those interested in a Rite Aid test can pre-register online at riteaid.com. County public health officials also maintain a list of other local COVID-19 test sites on the county’s pandemic website.