Restaurant owners happy, hesitant about reopening

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Many restaurants are reopening their patios after a judge ruled the San Diego County had to lift cease-and-desist orders for a couple of local strip clubs and businesses with restaurant service.

“I can’t believe strip clubs are saving our livelihood,” says Alan Cassell, co-owner of Tavern At The Vogue in Chula Vista.

After a couple weeks of closing all in-person dining – the tavern reopened Thursday for outdoor eating.

“I feel if people want to take that risk to go out and eat – other people can decide to stay home and not go out and eat. It’s our choice to provide food whether it’s takeout only, or serving it in what we consider a pretty safe environment, following all the COVID restrictions,” Cassell said.

Nearby at Agave Coffee and Café, general manager Erick Salas says outdoor dining was working — until it was banned and business bottomed-out.

He’s happy about lifting restrictions, but is still hesitant about reopening.

“I’ve been talking to a few friends that own restaurants and they’re saying they’re back open. I just hope I’m OK – not going to get in trouble,” said Salas.

Cassell says the demand for outdoor dining is strong and they need it to keep going. “They’ve given us a reprieve and allowed us to operate with restrictions and we’ve got to do it. It’s about survival now,” he told FOX 5.

How long the closures remain lifted will likely be up to further court battles: The state is considered highly likely to appeal the ruling soon.