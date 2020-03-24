Restaurant offers pay-what-you-can meals for laid-off hospitality workers

SAN DIEGO — A local restaurant is offering comfort food on a pay-what-you-can basis for workers laid off from their jobs in the hospitality industry.

Starting Tuesday morning, Breakfast Republic in Mission Valley will hand out the pre-packaged dinners each day between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a rotating menu including meals such as meat loaf, roasted chicken and lasagna. Staff says they’ll keep handing out the dinners as long as they can, hopefully for at least two weeks.

A $10 contribution is suggested for the meals, but workers struggling to afford food during the coronavirus pandemic can take a meal for free.

“If you can afford more, then buy an extra one and ‘pay it forward,’ and we’ll ensure that the next laid-off worker receives their meal for free,” the Rise & Shine Hospitality Group explained in a Facebook post.

“In an effort to ensure we can provide food to all that are in need, we kindly ask that you be mindful of the number of orders you place.”

Laid-off workers can approach the takeout window at the Mission Valley location and will have a choice between a few meal options while supplies last.