Residents report some delays on 1st day for new testing sites

SAN DIEGO — Three new coronavirus testing sites opened Tuesday with the ability to test about 800 patients a day, though some of the first residents to take advantage of the new sites reported scheduling snafus.

The new, state-run testing sites do not require a doctor’s referral, but people do need to make an appointment to receive a test, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Monday.

That proved challenging for some residents, who said they were on hold for about an hour before they got through to an operator to make their appointment. Others said they made appointments online, only to show up and not appear on the site’s schedule, forcing them to return at a later time. Despite the appointment-only approach, FOX 5 saw a line of people waiting at one of the new locations, Grossmont College in El Cajon.

Organizers acknowledged that on their first day of operation, they were still working out some kinks, and people who turned up at the East County site Tuesday said it was worth the wait. Some were essential workers who needed to be tested before they were allowed to return to their job.

In addition to Grossmont College, sites have opened at the North Inland Live Well Center in Escondido and at the former Sears building in Chula Vista.

People who want to get tests should make an appointment by calling 888-634-1123, or by registering at the Logistics Health Incorporateed website.

The three sites could boost the number of test performed in the county by 800 a day. The county is working toward a goal of 5,200 tests per day, according to Fletcher.