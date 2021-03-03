Researchers show off robot to detect COVID-19 outbreaks

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Researchers at UC San Diego have been working with San Diego County on a pilot program to use robotic technology to monitor wastewater in an effort to potentially predict COVID-19 outbreaks before they happen.

“We place one of the robots there at the manhole and the robots — it’s programmed to keep picking up samples at a given interval of time,” said Dr. Smruthi Karthikeyan, who manages the program.

The campus first started monitoring wastewater outflow last summer with six wastewater samplers and expanded to 52 samplers on Nov. 22. The additional samplers cover more than 100 residential buildings. Up to 200 samplers were expected to come online in the months that followed to cover the entire campus.

“This wastewater testing system is a way to stay one step ahead of the virus on campus at a time when there is increasing viral activity in the county,” said Return to Learn project co-lead Natasha Martin, associate professor of medicine at UCSD School of Medicine.

“With wastewater, we are essentially running pooled testing of every student in the monitored buildings every day. The critical part program is that when we get a positive wastewater signal, we notify those in the buildings draining wastewater into the manhole where we detected the positive signal, and we encourage them to come in and get tested. Those who are positive can move into isolation housing.”

The virus is shed from the gastrointestinal tract and is present in feces early in the infection. UCSD has the ability to identify the virus in wastewater, even before someone tests positive.

“They start shedding before they get symptoms and you have this elusive lag before the person thinks they have COVID and show symptoms,” Karthikeyan said, “and then gets tested were you can still capture them shedding it in their stool, so this way we are trying to capture not just the symptomatic, but the asymptomatic population as well.”

Using robotic technology to monitor wastewater is not new, but it’s become a useful tool in tracking the spread of the virus. It’s just another cog in their robust arsenal of weapons against COVID-19 in UCSD’s Return To Learn program.

The university consistently has recorded a less than 1% positivity rate on campus and now they’re taking it a step further.

“Genome sequencing from the wastewater if to see if any of the variance of concern are circulating,” Karthikeyan said.