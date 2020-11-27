Record falls again: County reports 1,802 new COVID-19 infections amid resurgent pandemic

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County public health officials reported a new single-day record 1,802 COVID-19 infections Friday in the midst of a resurgent pandemic responsible for the deaths of more than 262,000 Americans including nearly 1,000 San Diegans.

Friday marked the 17th consecutive day that more than 600 new cases were reported.

The county’s death toll remains at 996.

A total of 21,671 tests were reported Friday and 8% of those came back positive, bringing the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to 5.5%, according to San Diego Public Health Services.

Of the total number of cases in the county, 4,544 — or 5.8% — have required hospitalization and 1,015 patients — or 1.3% of all cases — had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

A total of 10 new community outbreaks were confirmed Friday, though information regarding what types of locations they occurred in was not available late Friday.

Over the previous seven days, 82 community outbreaks were confirmed. A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

San Diego County fell deeper into the most restrictive purple tier of the state’s four-tiered reopening plan Tuesday with an unadjusted 21.5 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. Even with an adjusted rate of 13.1 per 100,000 due to significant testing increases by local health authorities, that number far exceeds the strictest tier’s baseline of seven daily cases per 100,000.

The testing positivity percentage is 3.1%, placing it in the less restrictive orange tier for that metric.

The county’s health equity metric, which looks at the testing positivity for areas with the lowest healthy conditions, is 9.3% and is in the purple tier. This metric does not move counties to more restrictive tiers but is required to advance to a less restrictive tier.