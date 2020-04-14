Rapid testing site for coronavirus opens in North County

ENCINITAS, Calif. — People wanting to get rapid test for COVID-19 can go get one at a new testing site in North County, but county health officials are questioning the usefulness of one of the tests administered there.

Testing is now being provided by “The COVID Clinic” in the parking lot at Mira Costa College’s San Elijo campus from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Two different tests are offered. An antibody test which provides quick results is offered for $75. A nasal test which is sent off to an out-of-state laboratory is offered for $125. The laboratory test is a much more accurate RNA test which can defiinitiely identify an active COVID-19 infection.

The ddrive-throughclinic also provides the option getting both tests.

The clinic’s antibody testing came into question Monday after San Diego County health officials revealed in a news conference the clinic’s test hasn’t been reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration and should not be used alone to determine if a person has been infected by the coronavirus.

“We make it clear to people, having a positive antibody test does not mean you’re immune or can return to normal life,” said Matt Collins, who works at the clinic. “We encourage everyone who had a positive test to practice social distancing and follow guidelines by health officials.”

Workers at the clinic said their nasal test, which takes several days to get results, is 90% accurate at identifying an infection.

