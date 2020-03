SAN DIEGO — To help parents navigate through any questions they may have about COVID-19, Rady Children’s Hospital started a pediatric nurse advice line.

The line is staffed by nurses with pediatric training and is staffed seven days a week. The nurses are available to answer questions from the community about anything related to coronavirus and kids.

Parents can call 858-966-8399 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. More information about the call line and COVID-19 is available on the hospital’s website.