Rady Children’s to begin COVID vaccinations for kids 5-11

SAN DIEGO — Rady Children’s Hospital is set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations early Wednesday for the 5- to 11-year-old age group.

Children will receive kid-size doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, which the FDA gave final approvals for on Tuesday afternoon. The doses are a third of the amount given to teens and adults.

Millions of shots from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech were shipped to states, doctors’ offices and pharmacies ahead of the CDC’s decision.

Rady Children’s plans to start inoculations at 7 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.