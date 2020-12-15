Rady Children’s Hospital prepares to receive COVID-19 vaccine

SAN DIEGO — Rady Children’s Hospital was ready to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday marked the second day of a three-day delivery plan for 28,000 doses of the vaccine in San Diego County.

Doctors at the hospital said they were prepared to begin vaccinating those most in need of the vaccine as early as Tuesday, referring to doctors, nurses and others most likely to come into contact with any potential positive cases.

UC San Diego also confirmed they would receive their shipment of the vaccines Tuesday, though they were not clear on how many doses they would receive or when they would begin vaccinations.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher remained optimistic about the county’s future.

“2020 has been a long year, so to head into the end of the year with hope on the horizon, it’s here and it’s going to take time,” he said. “This is going to take many months to get enough to where we need to go, but San Diegans should be able to take comfort as we head into this last fight … trying to knock this thing back. It’s not something we’re going to have to do forever.”

It will likely be spring before vaccines are widely available to the general San Diego County population, which exceeds 3.3 million residents.