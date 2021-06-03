Proposed mask mandate rejected for California workplaces

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — The state agency responsible for work place safety has voted down a proposal that would have required all workers to wear masks in the work place regardless of vaccination status.

In a 4-3 vote, California Division of Occupational Safety and Health’s Standards Board rejected a proposal that would have required employees to wear masks in the workplace after June 15 unless employers could show all workers are vaccinated — even after the state plans to drop most pandemic related restrictions.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make,” David Harrisson said.

The proposal was meant to update CalOSHA’s pandemic-related emergency temporary standards which were last updated in November. The current standards, requiring everyone to wear masks and social distance in workplace remain.

CalOSHA researchers backing the rejected proposal note California still has not yet vaccinated enough people to reach herd immunity, noting in the last month there have been 900 outbreaks resulting in 11,000 workers infected across the state.

The decision came after nearly seven hours of public comment with more than 100 workers, employers and union representative weighing in before the decision.

Opponents like the California Chamber of Commerce say its out of step with new CDC guidance. But supporters like some healthcare and food service worker unions say employees need to be protected.

To clarify, for now there are NO CHANGES in the work place. This was meant to update standards from November, which requires everyone to wear masks in the work place. That is still the case as of tonight.



The board can revisit the topic or Governor Newsom can take action. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 4, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has the power to override the rules, weighed in at a separate event in San Francisco.

“The workplaces they’re protecting like meatpacking facilities larger industrial facilities have a different set of challenges and criteria and so OSHA always mindful of that, I’ll be mindful of that in terms of making any subsequent decisions,” he said. “We’ll see where they land today and will have more to say after I read the final determination.”

CalOSHA is reviewing next steps to update the current standards.