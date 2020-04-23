Pregnant San Diegan recovering after 4 days in coma due to coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — A pregnant mom from San Diego fought for her life after being diagnosed with coronavirus, and she is now recovering after spending more than four days in a medically induced coma.

Ashley Duque says the symptoms started in mid-March: a cough and an upset stomach. At first, she wasn’t too concerned, but by later that month, she was worried enough about her baby’s health that she headed to the emergency room.

She tested positive for COVID-19 — a concerning diagnosis for anyone during the pandemic, but especially for a woman pregnant with her second child. Doctors treating Duque tried a variety of approaches, but complications with her medications and concerning signals for her body eventually led them to conclude Duque would need to be placed in a medically induced coma.

She was under for four-and-a-half days in the intensive care unit.

Less than a month later, she is on the road to recovery. Some symptoms are lingering, but Duque says she and the baby are otherwise healthy. She is just shy of 20 weeks pregnant, and Duque told FOX 5 that by the time she emerged from the hospital, her belly made the announcement for her.

“I came out of the hospital with a big belly,” she said Thursday, with a smile. “For people who didn’t know I was pregnant, it was quite a shock.”

Duque urged San Diegans to keep washing their hands, wearing masks and practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

