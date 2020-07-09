Poway year-round school to welcome students back next week

POWAY, Calif — Poway Unified School District is ensuring safety ahead of a year-round continuation school slated to reopen next week.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, some have concerns about the plan for Abraxas High School to reopen July 16.

Abraxas High is a year-round continuation school with between 200 and 300 students. Students usually need more “one-on-one” or “in-person” attention.

If parents choose to send their kids to school, students will be split up in to two groups with alternating schedules to ensure social distancing. Students will have on-campus learning two days a week and three days of distance learning.

Christine Paik, the district’s chief communications officer, said students will go through temperature checks and sanitizing stations will be scattered throughout the school. There will be staggered lunch schedules, and teachers and staff will be required to wear masks. Students who cannot practice adequate social distancing will also wear a mask.

The remainder of schools in the district are slated to reopen August 19.