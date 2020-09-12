Poway schools cautiously eye October reopening

POWAY, Calif. – Poway Unified School District aims to reopen all elementary schools by Oct. 12, starting with three schools opening early as a pilot program on Oct. 1.

“We have learned a lot from watching other school districts go first,” said School Board President Michelle O’Connor Ratcliff.

O’Connor Ratcliff said the board has seen the news and heard about schools like SDSU that have had students test positive for COVID-19.

“We know it could happen,” she said. “We are doing everything we can to make sure it doesn’t. We feel like we can do it.”

She said the board surveyed parents and found more than 60% are comfortable sending their kids back to classrooms.

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction,” said Marti Amado Corr, mother of a third-grader in the district. She said it’s the right move, at least for her son.

“He is one of those kids that needs to be in the classrooms, needs structure, and the virtual learning is just a very poor model for him.”

The district plans to look at the latest virus numbers on September 24. If the numbers in the Poway area have spiked, they’ll reconsider opening. Otherwise, they plan on moving forward with the option for continued virtual learning for parents who would still prefer that.

The district has detailed information on its website.