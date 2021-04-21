Pop-up clinic offers residents chance for vaccine without appointment

SAN DIEGO — A pop-up clinic at the Sherman Heights Community Center Wednesday morning offered residents a chance to get vaccinated without an appointment.

The vaccine site, located at 2258 Island Avenue, is part of the county’s efforts to bring more opportunities directly to communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic or are otherwise underserved.

The office of Supervisor Nora Vargas said the Sherman Heights clinic was part of a push to make sure people in San Diego’s Black community had a chance to get their second doses on time.

The shots will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis while the site’s supply lasts, officials said. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and no appointments are necessary.

As the site opened Wednesday, the line was not nearly as long as a mid-March clinic at the community center, when the line stretched around the block, though