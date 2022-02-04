Police union: ‘We need to get back on track’ amid SDPD staffing shortage

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is losing officers at an alarming rate, with the main reason being the city’s vaccination mandate for first responders and city employees, according to the San Diego Police Officers Association.

“We’ve had steady declines over the last several years due to low compensation,” said Jared Wilson, president of the San Diego Police Officers Association labor union. “And right now, we’re losing a lot of people because they’re being recruited by other agencies that don’t have as stringent of a vaccination mandate as the City of San Diego has.”

Since August, when the city announced the mandate, the police department’s lost more than a hundred officers — and that doesn’t include more than three dozen officers who informed the department this week they are leaving.

“And we were concerned that this was going to be the outcome and when you talk to the officers directly that this was going to be an issue,” City Councilmember Chris Cate said.

Cate, who voted against the vaccine mandate, says the department has 1,847, which is well below the staffing goal of 2,000. It’s also the lowest numbers the department has seen since 2017.

“The number one question I’m getting from residents is ‘Where are police officers?’ I have to tell them that – at least in our division – we can’t meet our minimum staffing levels,” he said. “In our northeastern division, which covers Mira Mesa, they are missing minimum staffing levels 70% of the time. That’s a problem.”

Around 400 unvaccinated officers are in limbo, waiting to see if the city will approve their requests for a medical or religious exemption.

“We need to get back on track,” Wilson said. “Our response times have gone up in addition to crime rates and we really need to assure those officers are on the street.”

Cate says that now is not the time to be in a position to be losing officers, “whether it be to mandates or them not feeling support or getting out of the business of policing altogether.”