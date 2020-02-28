Police offer to test recently bought meth for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO -- The County of San Diego's Public Health Laboratory is now able to test for coronavirus, a capability that will significantly decrease the length of time patients must wait to receive results, the Health and Human Services Agency announced Thursday.

Now that the agency has the testing kit, the agency will no longer have to send all specimens to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which took up to several days to receive results. Patients tested locally for potential cases of the virus will know their results between 24 and 48 hours. The CDC will still need to confirm positive tests.