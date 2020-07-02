Point Loma restaurant closes after employee’s positive virus test

SAN DIEGO — Cesarina, a popular Italian restaurant in Point Loma, has closed after learning that a “front of house” employee contracted COVID-19.

The eatery shared the news on social media Wednesday, stating that the employee’s last shift was on Sunday, June 28, and that he had passed temperature and symptom checks before starting work. Later, he realized he had come into contact with someone who had the virus, and received a positive test of his own.

“In full transparency, this morning we were made aware that a front of house employee, has come into close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19,” restaurant ownership wrote online.

“His most recent shift at Cesarina was on Sunday, June 28th. While the staff member passed all required temperature and symptom checks before each shift, his test results, which were acquired this afternoon, came back positive.”

The restaurant did not provide a definite reopening date.

“The safety of our employees, guests and the community is our number one priority, which is why we have made the decision to close until we have more information on the health and wellbeing of our Cesarina family,” the message reads.

“For now though, we are writing to disclose complete transparency with you, our neighbors, community and loyal guests. Your support and trust means the world to us, and we will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share.”