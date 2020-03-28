Pizza shop gives back to first responders, healthcare and grocery workers

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A restaurant in Escondido is stepping up making sure important groups in the community are fed.

BAPS! restaurant was only in business for three months before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Like most businesses around the state, the restaurant is now only able to do takeout or delivery orders, resulting in a crushing blow.

Even in tough times, the restaurant is giving back by delivering free pizzas to first responders and other groups who maybe impacted. Those groups include Escondido Police Department, Palomar Hospital and grocery workers at Vons.

“A little pizza goes a long way,” said owner Brad Solley. “It puts some smiles on peoples faces. It makes them forget what’s going on for just a little bit.”

Friday, the restaurant delivered pizzas to the Escondido Fire Department.

“We make all our meals here at the station. And the grocery stores are packed with people, putting at risk for infection. A local restaurant giving us pizzas is a real treat for us,” said Battalion Chief Andre Paredes.