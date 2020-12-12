Photo of officers dining indoors at local café prompts investigation

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department says it’s opened an internal investigation after a local blog published a photo of a group of officers dining indoors at a La Jolla café, in violation of the state’s stay-at-home order.

The photo was published by SanDiegoVille.com on Thursday.

“Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, San Diego police officers were photographed dining and talking inside Cafe Vahik in La Jolla,” the post reads, with an accompanying photo of five officers sitting around a table without masks.

Police Lt. Shawn Takeuchi told FOX 5 that the officers should not have been dining inside the eatery and that his department is looking into the matter.

“The photograph was brought to the attention of the department on Thursday. It is unfortunate several of our officers decided to gather in a coffee shop that morning,” Takeuchi said in a statement.

“The officers should not have been eating inside the business, which is a violation of the current county health order. We understand the seriousness of COVID-19 and that we all must do our part to prevent the spread of the disease. An investigation was started immediately into this situation.”

FOX 5 reporting partner San Diego Union-Tribune was able to reach the café owner by phone this week, but he declined to comment, citing a busy lunch rush.

The current ban on indoor dining is part of the regional stay-at-home order that took effect in most of California Monday.

Restaurants and many other businesses will not be able to reopen for indoor operation until the 11-county Southern California region has 15% or more of its intensive care units available. On Saturday, the state said California was at just over 5% availability.

San Diego County reported 2,490 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths Saturday, raising the region’s tally to 104,958 total cases and 1,151 total deaths. It was the fourth day in a row that more than 2,000 new cases were reported. Saturday’s positivity rate was 9%.