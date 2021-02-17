Petco Park vaccine site reopens following 3-day closure

SAN DIEGO – A shipment of vaccines allowed the vaccination super station at Petco Park to reopen Wednesday morning following a three-day closure.

San Diego County received 8,500 doses Tuesday. It wasn’t the Moderna vaccine shipment officials were expecting Friday, but it was enough to get the site open and running again.

Residents who had appointments during the closure Sunday through Tuesday have been rescheduled for next week. The appointments were automatically rescheduled through the UC San Diego MyChart portal.

