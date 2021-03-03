Petco Park vaccination super station reopens after 4-day closure

SAN DIEGO — The vaccination super station at Petco Park reopened Wednesday after it was closed for four days due to a supply shortage.

The closure of San Diego County’s largest vaccine site impacted 4,000 people who were scheduled to receive their second shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

All appointments scheduled for Saturday, Sunday, Monday or Tuesday have been or are in the process of being rescheduled. People who were scheduled to receive their vaccines on those days were advised to check their MyUCSDChart account for details.