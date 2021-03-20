Petco Park vaccination site closes to make way for Padres opening day

SAN DIEGO — The largest super vaccination site in San Diego has closed its gates for good.

Closure of the Petco Park super vaccination site, which provided San Diegans with more than 200,000 Moderna vaccines, is in preparation for Padres opening day, according to officials.

Gov. Gavin Newsom lauded the Petco Park site as a model for other mass vaccination centers across the state and nation. UC San Diego Health and the Padres teamed up with the city and county to launch the first-of-its-kind super vaccination station on Jan. 11.

UC San Diego Health said staff made every effort to accommodate second doses before the site closure Saturday. Anyone in need of a second dose is encouraged to check for appointments at the RIMAC vaccine site, or through the county’s website. Vaccinefinder.gov was another suggested resource for finding doses at pharmacies.

After Petco Park closed to appointments, dozens of San Diegans waited outside for a chance at getting a walk-up vaccination.

“She got a text from a friend who had a friend who was working that said there were some leftover vaccines,” Craig Kreinest said. “We live a few blocks away, so she started running. And I like grabbed a jacket and I caught up, and then we came down and walked or stood in line.”

Around 100 or more people were lucky enough to get a vaccine from the site’s extra doses before it closed for good.