Petco Park super station forced to close again due to supply shortage

SAN DIEGO — For the second time in as many weeks, the vaccine “super station” at Petco Park will close Friday and Saturday due to a shortage of available doses, postponing the days’ existing appointments.

The closure, which could extend to Sunday and Monday according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, is due to the deadly winter storm pummeling parts of the U.S. and disrupting supply chains.

Officials warned earlier this week that the snowy weather would delay vaccinations across the region, and about 1,000 people expecting their first doses in the coming days had been notified by Thursday morning that they would have to be rescheduled.

In the case of Petco Park patients who had planned to get the shot Friday or Saturday, appointments will be automatically rescheduled through UC San Diego’s MyChart system, a county spokesperson told FOX 5.

Meanwhile, the county super station in San Marcos will only be offering second dose appointments in the coming days, with some appointments for first-dose patients automatically rescheduled. Some people who had been planning to receive doses at county PODs — smaller locations than the super stations — will also be notified that their appointment has been rescheduled.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department also started issuing vaccines in Balboa Park this week but was forced to cancel all appointments for Thursday.

In all cases, residents with upcoming appointments were urged to check their email. They will be notified if their schedule has been modified.

The winter storm is wreaking havoc on the vaccine rollout across the country, with snow and ice impacting Pfizer’s and Moderna’s primary manufacturing facilities along with shipping routes.

“A second set of delays is going to have very significant impacts on our system,” County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher warned Wednesday. “I think folks understand we don’t control the weather and we do not control the arrival of vaccines when they actually get here.”

The county now has five vaccine super stations and 15 smaller neighborhood distribution sites according to the county Health and Human Services Agency. Despite the supply-chain problems, Fletcher said the county has allocated its vaccines efficiently enough that he believes teachers, food and agriculture workers and law enforcement officers will be able to begin receiving vaccines by as soon as the first week of March.