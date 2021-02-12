Petco Park site to briefly close after shipping delay disrupts vaccinations

SAN DIEGO — A delayed vaccine shipment is throwing another wrench in San Diego’s vaccine rollout, with a supply shortfall forcing the county to pause some appointments.

The County of San Diego announced the shortage Friday and said it was caused by a delayed Moderna shipment. Originally expected sooner, it will now arrive Tuesday, officials said.

That means the “super station” at Petco Park will not be able to offer vaccinations on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday, and residents who already had appointments will be automatically rescheduled through UC San Diego Health’s MyChart program.

“The South County Super Station has supplies sufficient to get it through Monday, as does the East County Super Station,” the county’s statement said.

Smaller sites around the region, called PODs, and the super station at Cal State San Marcos in North County have enough supplies to meet their existing second-dose appointments, and will still provide some limited first shots.

“For those who may experience a delay in second doses, the Centers For Disease Control

and Prevention has advised that people can wait up to 42 days between doses and still

achieve maximum immunity,” the county said.

Short supply has been San Diego’s primary concern during the rollout, as the region has been lauded for setting up the infrastructure to distribute far more shots — if only the doses were available.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said this week he expects a significant rise in supply around early March. He told reporters the county prefers to set up the sites ahead of time so they can act quickly when shipments arrive, rather than wait for guaranteed doses to establish infrastructure.

“We could administer significantly more vaccines on a daily basis with the networks of sites that we built out, along with what other providers can do in the region,” Fletcher said Thursday in a news conference. “We just need the supply to kick up.”