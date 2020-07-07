‘Part of a new generation’: 39-year-old SoCal detention officer dies of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES — Erica McAdoo, the first LAPD employee reported to have died of COVID-19, is described as a beloved and respected officer who raised standards and expectations at the agency’s Custody Services Division.

The senior detention officer died July 3 from coronavirus complications at age 39, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. McAdoo is survived by her mother Donna Royston.

Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo is seen in a photo posted on the Instagram page for LAPD’s Custody Services Division in April 2020.

The governor’s office on Monday ordered Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff in McAdoo’s honor.

McAdoo served at LAPD’s Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Custody Service Division, which first disclosed her battle with COVID-19 in an Instagram post in April.

On July 4, the Police Department announced that she had died.

“Erica was a professional who embraced the challenges of custody work and the transition from custody officer to custody supervision,” said a statement from the Custody Service Division. “She was part of a new generation, raising the standard and level of expectations for our personnel. Always with a reassuring smile and calming disposition, Erica’s presence – and absence was felt. … Our Division, and [its] personnel are better because of her time and commitment.”

LAPD, which reported a spike in coronavirus infections in June, has confirmed at least 287 cases of COVID-19 among its employees.

Detention centers, like other facilities where people live and work in close quarters, have been hit hard by the pandemic.

In April, officials said a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy died after escorting an inmate to a hospital. In June, a correctional officer at a state prison in Norco and a plant operations worker at a state prison in Riverside County died of COVID-19.