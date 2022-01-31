Parents try to ‘keep head above water’ for day care alternatives during pandemic

SAN DIEGO — Child care facilities have been struggling through the latest wave of COVID-19, sending toddlers home and forcing working parents, out of work while their children finish quarantine.

“I feel like drowning is the best way to put it, you’re just barely keeping your head above water,” said Danica McAdams a working mother of 2.

The company Tootris, founded three years ago, was designed to help working parents find verified and vetted child care facilities. Now, the company has seen a 400% expansion as the pandemic upends child care norms.

“More than two-and-a-half million women dropped out of the workforce last year along primarily due to the care of responsibilities,” said Alessandra Lezama, the CEO of Tootris.

Tootris uses an online database to find the best fit for babies and toddlers a place to stay while working parents work. In San Diego, Tootris has been focusing on smaller child care facilities that seem to fair better with less exposure to COVID during a surge.

“Everything has changed but priorities have also changed, and now what’s most important is to support your workforce in everything they need to have peace of mind and where does peace of mind begin? At home,” Lezama said.

Tootris also has donated 10,000 PPE kits in hopes of assisting childcare facilities remain open.