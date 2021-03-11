Parents sue San Diego Unified over in-person learning

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A lawsuit has been filed against the San Diego Unified School District on behalf of three parents who allege the district has failed to provide in-person learning as required by law since the COVID-19 pandemic began and failed to provide underprivileged students with equal access to distance learning.

Though some disadvantaged students have been able to attend on-campus “learning labs,” the suit filed Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court alleges that some amount of in-person instruction must be offered to all students.

The suit, which seeks unspecified damages, cites Senate Bill 98 in its claims that in-person instruction is required to some extent, but has not been provided by the district since March of last year.

The suit also alleges the district has not provided students from disadvantaged or underserved communities with the same access to distance learning.

An SDUSD spokeswoman declined comment, saying the district does not comment on pending litigation.

Meanwhile, the district recently announced plans to reopen for in- person instruction the week of April 12, though the plan requires San Diego County to drop to the red tier of the state’s reopening plan and school staff to get the opportunity to be vaccinated.

