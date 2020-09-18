Palomar College to keep classes online through spring 2021 semester

SAN MARCOS (CNS) – The majority of classes at Palomar College will remain online during the spring 2021 semester to remain in compliance with public health orders, college officials announced Friday.

“The Palomar College community continues to do its part to slow the spread of this virus,” said Interim Superintendent/President Jack Kahn. “We will proceed in an abundance of caution, mindful of the fact that some courses need physical classroom time more than others and serve essential industries in our region.”

The announcement follows a similar one Thursday from the San Diego Community College District, which stated San Diego City, Mesa and Miramar colleges will remain online throughout the 2020-21 school year, along with San Diego Continuing Education.

Palomar College says it will expand onsite instruction for specific programs, while maintaining strict adherence to all COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

The academic programs offering both online and on-site instruction in spring 2021 include police academy, fire academy, paramedics, nursing, dental assisting, cabinet and furniture technology, welding, diesel mechanics technology, auto body, auto tech, air conditioning, water technology and wastewater technology, drone technology and Biology 212.

The college is also awaiting guidance from the California Community College Athletics Association on how to offer competitive athletics and training programs.

Kahn emphasized that Palomar College reserves the right to revise the spring 2021 schedule, depending on the status of the health crisis in the region.