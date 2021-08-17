Padres, county team up for vaccination event

SAN DIEGO — The Padres and the county are holding a vaccination event next week and the first 150 people who get vaccinated will receive a free pair of tickets and a T-shirt.

The vaccination clinic will take place as the Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 24. The clinic runs from 1 to 5 p.m. for everyone, and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for those with tickets to the game.

The vaccination event is the third put on by the Padres and county. First and second shots will be administered, and an unlimited supply of all three vaccines will be available. The tickets and T-shirts are available to everyone vaccinated, regardless of whether it is a first or second shot.

The entrance is at the 10th & K gate with no-cost parking available between 1-3 p.m. at the Padres Parkade, 440 11th Avenue, with vouchers provided after vaccination.

For a list of locations offering the coronavirus vaccine, visit www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.