Outbreak at Paradise Hills facility among largest in Calif. nursing homes

SAN DIEGO — Reo Vista Healthcare Center in Paradise Hills appears to have one of the largest outbreaks of coronavirus at a nursing facility in the state.

Now, community members are pushing for more action to be taken to protect nurses and patients.

“The fact that we have over 100 positive cases here,” said JoAnn Fields with the Filipino COVID-19 Taskforce. “We need to do better. It is heartbreaking to know that again there are many fatalities and it just feels like we need more attention on this.”

The Reo Vista released a statement which read in part:

“Currently, 112 residents of Reo Vista Healthcare Center and 40 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Fourteen residents did pass away, five of them in area hospitals. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones.”

The Filipino COVID-19 Taskforce says this is especially concerning because Filipino Americans are disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Fields says Filipino Americans account for 20% of frontline healthcare workers and more than half of the nursing staff at Reo Vista.

“However, when it comes to training, skilled nursing facilities do not have the same training or access to PPE as in a hospital,” Fields said.

The group is putting pressure on the state for more Tagalog-speaking contact tracers, disaggregated data and improved training and testing for the Filipino community.

“Without a state mandate for testing or education in language, it’s hard to slow down this pandemic,” says Fields.

County public health officials say they have eight Tagalog-speaking contact tracers so far.

Meanwhile, Reo Vista officials say the facility has conducted five testing intervals since May.