SAN DIEGO — A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open for one day Wednesday in Sherman Heights.

Appointments are not required for the walk-up clinic, which will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Sherman Heights Community Center located at 2258 Island Avenue.

The clinic will serve eligible individuals who live or work in the 92102 or 92113 zip codes.

Up to 300 Pfizer vaccinations will be administered.