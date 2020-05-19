Old Globe theatre postpones season for 1st time since WWII

The flagship Old Globe Theatre (left) and a new facility (right) housing the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, the Karen and Donald Cohn Education Center, Hattox Hall and the Donald and Darlene Shiley Terrace. (Photo: The Old Globe)

SAN DIEGO — The Old Globe — San Diego’s renowned theatre company that performs in Balboa Park — will not have a summer season in 2020, marking the first summer without performances in over 70 years.

Following the steps of other regional theatres across the country, The Old Globe’s leadership determined there was no way to safely begin the season during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our decision to postpone our summer season is prudent and necessary in order to protect the wellbeing of our artists, staff and audiences, and to ensure the long-term viability of the company,” Artistic Director Barry Edelstein said.

“The ongoing crisis has already required us to take some difficult steps, but this one is especially painful. Summer 2020 will be the first time since World War II that there will be no live theatre in Balboa Park, no Shakespeare under the stars. Just as the Globe reopened after the war, so we will reopen when the pandemic eases.”

Rather than canceling the shows, the theatre will offer 2020’s productions in the summer of 2021, “although exact dates have not been settled upon,” the company said in a news release. “The season’s titles include a classic American musical, a new adaptation of a 20th century thriller, and two of Shakespeare’s masterworks on the Globe’s outdoor stage.”

Globe staff will reach out directly to subscribers about their options, including moving existing tickets to the play’s rescheduled run when it is announced. Patrons can also convert their tickets into a donation to support the Globe’s work, receive a credit toward a future ticket purchase or subscription renewal, or simply receive a refund.

Learn more about the Globe and how you can support the theatre by clicking here.