Officials want empty UCSD dorm to isolate coronavirus patients

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County health officials Wednesday will continue working with UC San Diego to secure an empty dormitory for coronavirus patients too sick to go home, but not sick enough to remain in the hospital.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Tuesday that the 200 to 250 beds the dorm will “raise the bar” on the number of beds available for any surge in COVID-19 cases. This “alternative care center” would open sometime in the near future, he said.

County health officials confirmed 131 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the total county cases up to 734 and nine deaths.

It is the largest jump in cases since the county confirmed its first case three weeks ago, and coincides with the highest number of overall test results since the crisis began, with 1,538 results coming in Tuesday.