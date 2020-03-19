Officials: No passengers show symptoms as cruise arrives in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Officials said no passengers were showing symptoms of coronavirus as a Disney cruise ship pulled in to San Diego Thursday following an abbreviated voyage from New Orleans.

The Disney Wonder's more than 2,000 passengers and 900 crew members departed on a 15-day cruise on March 6, before many of the measures taken across the country to more aggressively target the spread of coronavirus were in place.

Disney has assured the Coast Guard, CDC and San Diego County health officials that no passengers are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, Port of San Diego spokeswoman Brianne Page told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

In order to minimize the chances of passengers or crew members catching the virus, the Wonder skipped its planned stops, including in Cozumel and Cartagena, the U-T reports

By the time it arrives in San Diego early Thursday morning, passengers and crew members will have been aboard the ship for 13 days.

Passengers were expected to disembark around 8 a.m. Thursday, though it wasn't immediately clear how many people would choose to leave the ship.

Those who do will face limited options for entertainment in the Embarcadero and Gaslamp Quarter, where many businesses have shut down to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

