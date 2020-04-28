Authorities report 173 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

SAN DIEGO — County officials announced that five more people have died from the coronavirus outbreak in San Diego, and 173 new patients have tested positive for the virus.

Of the five newly reported deaths, two were women, one in her mid-50s and the other in her mid-80s. Three of the victims were men, one in his mid-70s and the other two in their late 80s, county Chief Medical Officer Wilma Wooten said. All five of the patients had underlying medical conditions which contributed to their deaths, she said. The deaths reported Tuesday bring the county’s death toll from COVID-19 to 118.

Wooten also reported that 173 new patients have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infection in San Diego County to 3,314.

Check back for updates on this developing story.