SAN DIEGO — County health officials reported one additional death from the coronavirus Monday, bringing the death toll in San Diego County to 72.

The person whose death was reported Monday was a woman in her mid-80s who had underlying health problems, Dr. Wilma Wooten said.

As of Monday, 2,325 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in San Diego County, including 57 new cases since numbers were reported on Sunday, Wooten said.

