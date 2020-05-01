Officers remind residents to wear face coverings in public starting Friday

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Police in Chula Vista were out Thursday warning people and businesses about the countywide mandate to wear face coverings in public. The order is set to take effect at midnight.

“The last thing we want to start doing as a police department is to start issuing citations,” said Agent Evan Linney, with Chula Vista Police.

Law enforcement officers and firefighters teamed up this week to go business-to-business reminding employees and customers about the change.

It’s a reminder people in Chula Vista seem to need. While the County Health Department has reported coronavirus numbers are starting to drop countywide, Chula Vista’s numbers are still climbing.

In fact, as of Wednesday, the City accounted for 12.8% of the overall cases for the entire county.

“Hopefully, we can really put a dent on the spread of this virus and get back to normal,” Agent Linney added.

Those violating the mask order could face a fine up to $1,000 or serve up to a year in jail. The teams brought extra masks with them this week as they visited businesses and handed them out to anyone who needed or wanted them.