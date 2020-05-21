Oceanside Farmers Market reopens with new safety measures

The Oceanside Farmers Market reopened Thursday with new safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – The Oceanside Morning Farmers Market reopened Thursday with a number of safety measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The market, which is operating as an essential service under a San Diego County health order, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday in downtown Oceanside. Vendor stalls are located on Main Street in three sections, with two on the east side of North Coast Highway and one on the west side of Coast Highway. The configuration is designed to provide physical distancing for shoppers and vendors.

Thursday morning, dozens of masked shoppers browsed and shopped. As a no-touch market, vendors are only allowed to sell pre-packaged foods, and sampling is not allowed.