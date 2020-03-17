Northgate Market stores to open early for seniors, disabled

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The Northgate Gonzales Market chain announced Monday that beginning Tuesday and continuing indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will open all of its 41 Southern California locations, including its eight stores in San Diego County, one hour early each day for senior citizens and disabled customers.

“We recognize the challenge facing seniors and other at-risk populations and we need to address them by providing them an opportunity to shop for essentials without fear or trepidation,” said Northgate Co-President Miguel Gonzalez.

Those customers will be able to shop from 7 to 8 a.m., and the stores will be open to the general public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Our customers and store associates’ safety are our number one concern” he said. “This is just one solution we are looking at to help Southern California residents sustain their health and nourishment needs.”

In addition to its San Diego County locations, the Anaheim-based company has 19 stores in Los Angeles County; 13 in Orange County; and one in Riverside County.

Locations can be found on the company’s website.