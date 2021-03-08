North County Transit begins providing rides to Del Mar vaccination site

Chris Van Gorder, Scripps Health CEO, inoculated Christian Dollahon, 66 from Oceanside with the Pfizer vaccine at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Del Mar, Calf. On Friday, Scripps officially opened their new drive-thru site at Del Mar Fairgrounds. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Beginning Monday, the North County Transit District, in coordination with Scripps Health, will provide free, direct shuttle service between the Solana Beach Station and the Scripps Del Mar Fairgrounds vaccination super station.

The shuttle expands on last month’s partnership between NCTD and Metropolitan Transit System to provide free rides for people going to and from their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Free rides will continue for all county residents traveling to other county vaccination stations, hospitals, and other community immunization locations.

“NCTD is committed, using every tool within our means, to remove as many barriers as possible to getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Tony Kranz, NCTD board chair and Encinitas deputy mayor. “We brainstorm daily with our partners on how to support and move our community forward.

“This additional shuttle is another step toward helping our community get past the pandemic and look forward to a brighter future on the horizon.”

The shuttle will depart from the Solana Beach Station on the north Cedros Avenue side every half hour between 7:30 a.m. and noon and take passengers directly to the super station entrance located on Jimmy Durante Boulevard. Riders will be dropped off to access the super station walk-through services. There will be no other stops along the route.

The Solana Beach Station serves the Coaster, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and Breeze Routes 101 and 308.

In order to board the shuttle, riders will be required to show that day’s confirmation of their vaccine appointment, in the form of a printout or on their smart phone. Riders will board on a first-come, first served basis. Reservations are not available.

NCTD, in accordance with the federal directive, requires passengers to wear a mask, and will not allow riders to board if they are sick. All riders are encouraged to arrive to the Solana Beach Station with enough time to board and travel on the shuttle to the super station to arrive on time for their appointment.

The shuttle will operate seven days a week, aligning with the current super station service hours — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Shuttle service may be extended in the future if the super station hours expand.

