Nordstrom to shutter all its stores to limit virus spread

NEW YORK (AP) — Nordstrom says it will temporarily close all of its stores for two weeks starting Tuesday as it tries to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The Seattle-based upscale chain operates 380 stores including 116 department stores. It is the latest retailer to announce temporary closures and joins such chains such as Nike, Everlane, Apple and Abercrombie & Fitch in closing its doors.

Like most of the other chains, Nordstrom says it will be providing pay for its employees during the period. The company is also withdrawing its annual financial guidance, noting a slowdown in consumer demand, particularly in markets affected by the coronavirus.