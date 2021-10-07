NorCal county workers to receive ‘hero pay’ bonuses

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has agreed to pay pandemic bonuses to about 22,000 county workers.

Full-time employees will get $2,500 each while part timers will receive prorated based on hours worked, according to county executive Dr. Jeff Smith. That includes doctors, nurses and financial workers.

Money for the bonuses, $76 million dollars, will come from the $187 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The act stipulated some of those funds to be earmarked for “hero pay.”

Smith said the county’s response to the pandemic led to job and shift changes, and everybody stepped up.

The county is still figuring out how to reward hundreds of temporary workers who also also played a key role in response to the pandemic.

Independent providers of various services are not included in the hero pay, but they will still receive a $500 bonus.