Nonprofit needs help feeding veterans and their families

SAN DIEGO — Wounded Warrior Homes is a small nonprofit that helps veterans who have suffered a traumatic brain injury or post traumatic stress with housing and resources.

The organization also has a food pantry that operates throughout the week, with volunteers distributing food Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., by appointment. They usually are helping a couple dozen individuals stay stocked with necessities, but during the coronavirus pandemic they have seen the need grow significantly to more than 40 local families.

They’ve gotten some great help on non-perishable items and some produce from the San Diego Food Bank, but they’re hoping to get help with items like milk, cheese, proteins and even cleaning supplies for local families.

Learn how you can help here.