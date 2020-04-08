Non-profit needs help keeping kids fed during crisis

SAN DIEGO — It’s All About the Kids, a food pantry that serves families from over 45 San Diego schools, needs help keeping kids well-fed during the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the pantry served more than 850 families — about 4,000 people. That number has doubled in the time since, as more people in the community feel the economic consequences of COVID-19. Organizers don’t want to turn people away, but as of Wednesday morning, they had a waiting list of 350 families.

The organization’s drive- or walk-up services are available in Barrio Logan every Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. The pantry hands out fresh bread and produce, along with other items.

Visit the pantry’s GoFundMe and learn more by clicking here.

It’s All About the Kids is also partnering with several San Diego companies: the Batta Fulkerson Law Group and Henebery Spirits are ach matching $5,000 in donations, Pouring for a Purpose at Miss B’s Coconut Club in Mission Beach — in partnership with Bootstrap Kobmucha — is donating 100% of their sales of the drink to the charity. And Rubicon Deli, which already donates bread each week, is donating a meal for every picnic box ordered on their catering menu.