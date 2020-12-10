Non-FDA approved COVID-19 tests from Mexico seized at San Diego airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized non-FDA approved COVID-19 test kits on a flight from Mexico to San Diego International Airport. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 200 non-FDA approved COVID-19 test kits that arrived at San Diego International Airport on a flight from Mexico.

On Dec. 1, officers targeted a shipment of two parcels branded as “plastic card” and detained it for an inspection. During their inspection, officers found 251 test kits and held the shipment to determine whether the FDA had certified the kits for lawful importation.

“The FDA determined that the shipment did not have an FDA Emergency Use Authorization and violated the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, as the test kits were misbranded,” CBP Supervisory Officer Javier Garcia said.

The test kits were valued at $5,000.

CBP seized the shipment and notified Homeland Security investigators.