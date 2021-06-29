San Diego County mask guidance unchanged amid concern over delta variant

SAN DIEGO — County leaders said Tuesday that they don’t foresee changes to local mask guidance amid growing concern over the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Los Angeles County health leaders on Monday strongly recommended everyone wear masks in indoor public places regardless of vaccination status to combat the rapid spread of the highly-contagious virus mutation.

Mask wearing guidance in San Diego County remains unchanged, though the county is closely monitoring the variant, Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said in a prepared statement Tuesday.

His office said almost 95% of local delta variant cases involve people who weren’t fully vaccinated.

“We continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19 and in particular the delta variant and want to emphasize the single best action you can take to protect yourself and your family is to be fully vaccinated,” Fletcher’s statement said. “We will continue to align our public health guidance with CDC and CDPH and do not anticipate any changes.”

The delta variant originated in India and is blamed for rampant infections and outbreaks in the United Kingdom and beyond. Federal health officials estimate up to 20% of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S. are now due to the delta variant.

L.A. County’s health department urged mask wearing at businesses and workplaces, including grocery and retail stores, theaters, family entertainment centers and anywhere indoors when the vaccination status of other workers is unknown.